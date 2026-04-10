Trade Legrand SA - LR CFD

What is Legrand (LR)?

Legrand is a multinational company specializing in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Founded in France, the company designs, manufactures, and markets products and systems for electrical installations and information networks. Its offerings include switches, sockets, circuit breakers, lighting controls, cable management, and home automation solutions. Legrand serves a diverse range of markets, including residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. The company operates globally, with a presence in numerous countries through subsidiaries and partnerships. Legrand emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its product development, aiming to improve energy efficiency and user experience. It invests in research and development to adapt to evolving technological trends and regulatory requirements. The company’s portfolio is broad, addressing both new construction and renovation projects. Legrand’s organizational structure supports a decentralized approach, allowing responsiveness to local market needs while maintaining global standards. Its commitment to corporate social responsibility includes initiatives focused on environmental impact reduction and social engagement.

Legrand Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the intraday activity around Legrand, which stands at €149.4. Its trading range today spans from €147.05 to €149.99, with a daily percentage change of +1.5657%.

FAQ: Legrand (LR)

What is the current price of LR stock?

Legrand's stock price is currently €149.4.

Does LR pay dividends?

Legrand pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does LR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Legrand operates in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai.

What is LR best known for?

Legrand is most famous for its electrical and digital building infrastructure products.

What assets are typically shown together with LR?

Commonly shown alongside LR: China Everbright, Fraport, Nordson Corp