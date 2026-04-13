Trade Coterra Energy Inc - CTRA CFD

What is Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)?

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company operates primarily in the United States, focusing on onshore assets with significant reserves in various basins. Its operations encompass conventional and unconventional resources, including shale formations. Coterra Energy's business model emphasizes efficient resource development and operational optimization to maximize recovery and reduce costs. The company also engages in activities related to the marketing and transportation of its produced hydrocarbons. Coterra Energy places importance on environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance, implementing measures to manage emissions and minimize environmental impact. The company’s organizational structure supports integrated asset management and technical expertise to enhance production capabilities. It serves a range of customers, including refiners and industrial users, through established infrastructure networks. Coterra Energy's strategic focus includes maintaining a balanced portfolio of assets to support sustainable production levels and long-term value creation.

Coterra Energy Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, as Coterra Energy Inc stands at $33. Price movements during the day range from $32.91 to $33.93, reflecting a daily change of -1.2882%.

FAQ: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

What is the current price of CTRA stock?

Coterra Energy Inc's current price is $33.

Does CTRA pay dividends?

Coterra Energy Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CTRA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Coterra Energy Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is CTRA best known for?

Coterra Energy Inc is most famous for its oil and natural gas exploration and production.

What assets are typically shown together with CTRA?

Commonly shown alongside CTRA: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund, Watts Water Technologies Inc, StoneCo