Trade Watts Water Technologies Inc - WTS

What is Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)?

Watts Water Technologies Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions for the water quality, safety, and flow control markets. The company offers a broad range of plumbing, heating, and water quality products used in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications. Watts Water Technologies designs and produces valves, fittings, controls, and filtration systems that address water conservation, safety, and efficiency. Its products support water management systems in buildings, utilities, and industrial processes. The company operates globally, serving customers through direct sales and distribution networks. Watts Water Technologies focuses on innovation, regulatory compliance, and sustainability in developing solutions that meet evolving water industry standards and customer needs.

Watts Water Technologies Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current trading window, with Watts Water Technologies Inc priced at $367.22. The session range has been between $370.03 and $385.01, showing a daily change of -2.3753%.

FAQ: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

What is the current price of WTS stock?

Watts Water Technologies Inc is trading at $367.22 today.

Does WTS pay dividends?

Watts Water Technologies Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WTS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Watts Water Technologies Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is WTS best known for?

Watts Water Technologies Inc is most famous for its water safety and flow control products.

What assets are typically shown together with WTS?

Commonly shown alongside WTS: ASX Limited, Choice Hotels International Inc, BIO-key International, Inc.