Trade ASX Limited - ASXau CFD

What is ASX Limited (ASXau)?

ASX Limited is an Australian financial services company that operates securities exchanges and provides related market services. It manages the primary securities exchange in Australia, facilitating the trading of equities, derivatives, fixed income, and other financial instruments. The company offers clearing and settlement services, market data, and technology solutions to support market participants. ASX Limited plays a central role in the Australian financial system by ensuring market integrity, transparency, and efficiency. It also engages in regulatory activities and develops infrastructure to support capital formation and investment. The company serves a broad range of stakeholders including investors, listed companies, and financial institutions.

ASX Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity with ASX Limited priced at A$58.9. The intraday price has fluctuated between A$58.48 and A$59.35, showing a daily change of +0.8413%.

FAQ: ASX Limited (ASXau)

What is the current price of ASXau stock?

The current trading price is A$58.9.

Does ASXau pay dividends?

ASX Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ASXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ASX Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships but no official office or subsidiary.

What is ASXau best known for?

ASX Limited is most famous for operating the Australian Securities Exchange.

What assets are typically shown together with ASXau?

Commonly shown alongside ASXau: Koninklijke Philips, Sezzle Inc, Super Group SGHC Ltd