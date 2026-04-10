Trade Beiersdorf AG - BEI CFD

What is Beiersdorf (BEI)?

Beiersdorf AG is a multinational company specializing in personal care products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company operates globally with a diverse portfolio of brands in skincare and adhesive technologies. Beiersdorf's product range includes items such as skin creams, lotions, and wound care products, catering to both consumer and professional markets. The company is known for its research and development efforts aimed at innovation in dermatological and cosmetic solutions. Beiersdorf's operations encompass manufacturing, marketing, and distribution across various regions, supported by a network of subsidiaries and affiliates. Sustainability and corporate responsibility are integral to the company's business practices, focusing on environmental impact reduction and social engagement. The company maintains a strong emphasis on quality and safety standards in its product offerings. Beiersdorf's presence in the personal care industry positions it among leading global players, contributing to advancements in skin health and consumer well-being.

Beiersdorf Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trends, with Beiersdorf priced at €75.5. Trading has ranged from €75.2 to €76.2 today, reflecting a daily change of +0.0664%.

FAQ: Beiersdorf (BEI)

What is the current price of BEI stock?

The latest price is €75.5.

Does BEI pay dividends?

Beiersdorf pays dividends to its investors.

Does BEI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Beiersdorf has a registered office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is BEI best known for?

Beiersdorf is most famous for its skincare products including the Nivea brand.

What assets are typically shown together with BEI?

Commonly shown alongside BEI: Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited, Abu Dhabi National Hotels, iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF GBP Acc