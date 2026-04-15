Trade Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited - BOT CFD

What is Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (BOT)?

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of synthetic cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company focuses on creating pharmaceutical products targeting dermatological and infectious diseases. Its research and development efforts include clinical trials and formulation of novel drug candidates. Botanix Pharmaceuticals operates within the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, which are characterized by regulatory oversight and scientific innovation. The company aims to advance medical treatments by leveraging cannabinoid science. Its activities contribute to the exploration of alternative therapeutic options in healthcare.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading movements, as Broken Hill Mines Limited stands at A$0.038. The session's price range covers A$0.034 to A$0.035, presenting a daily change of +2.9412%.

FAQ: Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (BOT)

What is the current price of BOT stock?

The current stock price is A$0.038.

Does BOT pay dividends?

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited does not pay dividends.

Does BOT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited operates via partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office.

What is BOT best known for?

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited is most famous for its development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products.

What assets are typically shown together with BOT?

Commonly shown alongside BOT: 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF, Novavax Inc