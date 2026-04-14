Trade ANA Holdings Inc. - 9202 CFD

What is ANA Holdings Inc. (9202)?

ANA Holdings Inc. is a Japanese airline holding company that oversees the operations of All Nippon Airways and its subsidiaries. The company provides passenger and cargo air transportation services domestically within Japan and internationally. It operates a fleet of aircraft serving various routes and focuses on safety, customer service, and operational efficiency. ANA Holdings engages in airline-related businesses including maintenance, ground services, and travel-related services. The company participates in global airline alliances and partnerships to expand its network and service offerings. It contributes to Japan's aviation industry and transportation infrastructure.

ANA Holdings Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading, as ITOCHU Corporation trades at ¥2658.91. The price has oscillated between ¥2633.62 and ¥2665.54, resulting in a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: ANA Holdings Inc. (9202)

What is the current price of 9202 stock?

ANA Holdings Inc.'s price stands at ¥2658.91.

Does 9202 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9202 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ANA Holdings Inc. does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is 9202 best known for?

The company is most famous for its airline operations and aviation services in Japan.

What assets are typically shown together with 9202?

Commonly shown alongside 9202: Mitchells & Butlers PLC, Mazda Motor Corporation, Certara, Inc.