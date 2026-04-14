Trade Mazda Motor Corporation - 7261 CFD

What is Mazda Motor Corporation (7261)?

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japanese automaker known for producing passenger vehicles with an emphasis on driving dynamics and design. The company develops and manufactures a range of cars including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and sports cars. Mazda is noted for its proprietary rotary engine technology and its SKYACTIV technology, which aims to improve fuel efficiency and performance. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Japan and abroad, serving markets worldwide. Mazda focuses on innovation in vehicle design, safety features, and environmental performance. It maintains partnerships and alliances to enhance its technological capabilities and market presence. The company is recognized for blending performance with fuel economy in its product lineup.

Mazda Motor Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations with Mazda Motor Corporation standing at ¥1063.37. It has moved within the intraday range of ¥1042.75 to ¥1064.23, reflecting a daily change of +1.6134%.

FAQ: Mazda Motor Corporation (7261)

What is the current price of 7261 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1063.37.

Does 7261 pay dividends?

Mazda Motor Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7261 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mazda Motor Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 7261 best known for?

Mazda Motor Corporation is most famous for producing passenger cars with a focus on driving dynamics.

What assets are typically shown together with 7261?

Commonly shown alongside 7261: Eutelsat, Woodside Energy Group Ltd, United Bankshares Inc/WV