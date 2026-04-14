HomeMarketsSharesMazda Motor Corporation

Trade Mazda Motor Corporation - 7261 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 06:06:03
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread5.34
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1041.15
Open1054.04
1-Year Change31.91%
Day's Range1051.94 - 1063.43

Trade Mazda Motor Corporation - 7261 CFD

What is Mazda Motor Corporation (7261)?

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japanese automaker known for producing passenger vehicles with an emphasis on driving dynamics and design. The company develops and manufactures a range of cars including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and sports cars. Mazda is noted for its proprietary rotary engine technology and its SKYACTIV technology, which aims to improve fuel efficiency and performance. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Japan and abroad, serving markets worldwide. Mazda focuses on innovation in vehicle design, safety features, and environmental performance. It maintains partnerships and alliances to enhance its technological capabilities and market presence. The company is recognized for blending performance with fuel economy in its product lineup.

Mazda Motor Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations with Mazda Motor Corporation standing at ¥1063.37. It has moved within the intraday range of ¥1042.75 to ¥1064.23, reflecting a daily change of +1.6134%.

FAQ: Mazda Motor Corporation (7261)

What is the current price of 7261 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1063.37.

Does 7261 pay dividends?

Mazda Motor Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7261 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mazda Motor Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 7261 best known for?

Mazda Motor Corporation is most famous for producing passenger cars with a focus on driving dynamics.

What assets are typically shown together with 7261?

Commonly shown alongside 7261: Eutelsat, Woodside Energy Group Ltd, United Bankshares Inc/WV

Latest shares articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
06:04 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Tachi-S Co Ltd: To Acquire Automotive Seats And Interiors Company, Tachi-S Toyo Group Holdings, For 21.8 Billion Yen
Reuters NewsEurope
06:10 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Mazda Halts Production Of Middle East-Bound Cars In Japan Until May, Nikkei Reports
JCN NewswireEurope
05:29 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Mazda EZ-6/Mazda6e Wins 2026 World Car Design of the Year Award
Reuters NewsEurope
17:10 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Mazda North American Operations Reports Total March Sales Of 32,017 Vehicles

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading