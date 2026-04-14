Trade Woodside Energy Group Ltd - WDS CFD

What is Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd is an Australian company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons. It operates primarily in the oil and gas sector, focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil, and natural gas production. The company manages a portfolio of upstream assets and projects across various regions, including Australia and international locations. Woodside Energy Group Ltd is involved in the entire value chain of energy production, from exploration through to sales and distribution. The company also invests in sustainable energy initiatives as part of its broader strategy. It serves a global customer base, supplying energy resources to meet industrial and commercial demand. Woodside Energy Group Ltd is recognized as one of Australia's leading independent energy producers, contributing significantly to the country's energy exports and economic development.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trading, with Woodside Energy Group Ltd currently at A$33.99. It has fluctuated between A$33.67 and A$34.02, reflecting a daily change of -0.9376%.

FAQ: Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

What is the current price of WDS stock?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd is currently priced at A$33.99.

Does WDS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WDS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships but does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is WDS best known for?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd is most famous for its oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with WDS?

Commonly shown alongside WDS: Saia Inc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, LVMH