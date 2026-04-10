HomeMarketsSharesLvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se

Trade Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se - MCfr CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:23
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread1.05
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close482.8
Open486.75
1-Year Change-2.66%
Day's Range484.05 - 492

Trade Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se - MCfr CFD

What is LVMH (MCfr)?

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational conglomerate specializing in luxury goods. Founded through the merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton with Moët Hennessy, the company operates across various sectors including fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing. It manages a portfolio of prestigious brands recognized globally for their craftsmanship and heritage. The company’s operations encompass design, production, distribution, and retail, maintaining a presence in numerous countries worldwide. LVMH is known for its emphasis on quality, innovation, and tradition within the luxury market. Its business model integrates vertical control over manufacturing and retail channels, supporting brand exclusivity and customer experience. The conglomerate’s influence extends to cultural patronage and sustainability initiatives within the luxury industry. It plays a significant role in shaping trends and standards in luxury fashion and lifestyle products, maintaining a position as a leading entity in the global luxury sector.

LVMH Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trading, with LVMH priced at €485.4. Today’s price has varied from €483.75 up to €492.3, exhibiting a change of +0.6628%.

FAQ: LVMH (MCfr)

What is the current price of MCfr stock?

LVMH's current trading price is €485.4.

Does MCfr pay dividends?

LVMH pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MCfr have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LVMH has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is MCfr best known for?

LVMH is most famous for its luxury fashion, leather goods, and cosmetics brands.

What assets are typically shown together with MCfr?

Commonly shown alongside MCfr: MTG, Fermi Inc, HSBC - HKD

Latest shares articles

Louis Vuitton retail store representing the LVMH luxury group.
LVMH stock forecast: Third-party price targets
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is one of the world’s largest luxury goods groups and a closely watched stock on European markets. Explore MC’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
14:15, 15 January 2026
Louis Vuitton store at old town center
STOXX 600 recovers some ground as LVMH delights investors
European stocks are trading higher on Wednesday after a strong performance from LVMH improved sentiment in the region
11:07, 15 October 2025
Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
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