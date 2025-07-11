Self-interest economics: how incentive shapes trading behaviour
Self-interest is a core idea in economics. It means that people usually make decisions based on what they believe will improve their own situation. In markets, these individual decisions can shape prices, liquidity and trading behaviour.
For traders, self-interest matters because it affects both sides of the market: how other participants act, and how you make decisions under pressure. Understanding it can make trading psychology and behavioural finance easier to apply in a practical CFD trading context.
Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.
- Self-interest is the economic idea that people usually act to advance their own welfare.
- Adam Smith used self-interest to explain how individual choices can help markets function without central control.
- In financial markets, self-interest helps explain liquidity, price discovery and competition, but it can also create conflicts of interest.
- Behavioural economics shows that people do not always act in a fully rational or consistent way.
- Traders who assume all market participants are perfectly rational may underestimate the role of emotion, bias and crowd behaviour.
- Understanding self-interest – both your own and the market’s – may support clearer expectations and a more consistent CFD trading process.
To understand how self-interest affects trading behaviour, it helps to start with what economists mean by the term – and what they do not.
What is self-interest in economics?
Self-interest in economics means that people tend to make decisions they believe will improve their own position. That could mean increasing wealth, reducing risk, saving time, protecting reputation, supporting family, or pursuing any other goal they value. This is a basic assumption in many economic models. These models often describe a person as an ‘economic man’ – or homo economicus – who compares the available options and chooses the one that best serves their goals. In simple terms, the model assumes that people know what they want and make decisions accordingly.
Self-interest is not the same as selfishness or greed. In economics, self-interest is a neutral idea. It does not judge whether someone’s goals are good or bad. A person may act in self-interest by earning a profit, giving to charity, helping their family or building a business that employs others. The key point is that the action reflects what the person values.
This distinction matters in financial markets. Traders, investors, brokers, market makers and fund managers all have incentives. Understanding those incentives can help explain why markets behave as they do – without assuming that every participant is greedy, irrational or acting in bad faith.
Origins and development of ‘self-interest’ in markets
Self-interest has developed from a simple explanation of market exchange into a broader way of understanding how people, institutions and markets behave.
- 1776. Adam Smith and the role of self-interest. The best-known early explanation comes from Adam Smith's An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations (Adam Smith Institute, accessed 16 June 2026). Smith argued that people often serve others while pursuing their own interests. His well-known example was the butcher, the brewer and the baker: they provide food not mainly out of kindness, but because selling food supports their own business (Online Library of Liberty, accessed 16 June 2026).
- 1776. The price mechanism: self-interest coordinated through markets. Smith's wider point was that when many people make self-interested decisions, prices can help coordinate those choices (Investopedia, 11 April 2026). In this view, markets can produce useful outcomes without a central planner telling every participant what to do (LGT Wealth Management, 26 September 2025).
- 19th–20th century. Self-interest becomes a formal model. Later economists built self-interest into more structured models. They often assumed that people were rational, self-interested and able to compare choices clearly (Peak Frameworks, 19 November 2025). This made behaviour easier to model and helped explain supply, demand, prices and competition (University of Chicago, 11 July 2025).
- Mid to late 20th century. Behavioural economics challenges the model. Behavioural economics showed that real people do not always behave like neat economic models. Herbert Simon described 'bounded rationality', meaning people try to make good decisions but face limits in attention, information and processing power (EBSCO, 2022).
- 1970s–1990s. Behavioural finance: bias, shortcuts and social influence. Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and Richard Thaler later showed how biases, mental shortcuts and social influences can shape economic decisions (Impactually, 2019). This helped explain why traders and investors may act in ways that are not always calm, consistent or fully rational (Essentia Analytics, accessed 16 June 2026).
Key principles of self-interest as an economic concept
Self-interest in financial markets
Financial markets bring together many types of self-interest at once. Market makers quote prices because they aim to earn from providing liquidity while managing their own risk. Traders take positions because they believe there is an opportunity. Fund managers make decisions while balancing client outcomes, benchmark performance and career risk. Short sellers may identify securities they believe are overvalued, while arbitrageurs may look for price gaps between related assets.
Together, these actions help shape prices and liquidity. In calm, liquid markets, self-interested behaviour can support price discovery. Different participants bring different views, information and objectives, and their trades help form the market price.
Self-interest and market liquidity
Market liquidity means how easily an asset can be bought or sold without causing a large price move. Liquidity depends on participants being willing to trade. Market makers, institutions and active traders provide liquidity because doing so can serve their own interests.
When conditions change, that willingness can change too. If volatility rises quickly or uncertainty increases, some participants may reduce activity, widen spreads or step back from the market. That can make it harder or more expensive to trade.
Self-interest and trader behaviour
Self-interest does not only describe institutions or market makers. It also affects individual traders.
A trader may want to grow their account, avoid losses, protect confidence, prove a view right, or avoid the discomfort of admitting a mistake. These goals can overlap, but they can also conflict. This is why self-interest in trading is not always as simple as ‘trying to make money’.
Short-term vs long-term self-interest
Trading can create a conflict between what feels useful in the moment and what may better support longer-term goals.
- Short-term self-interest might mean avoiding the discomfort of closing a losing position.
- Long-term self-interest might mean protecting the trading account by following a pre-set exit rule.
- Behavioural economics calls this time inconsistency: a decision that seems sensible before a trade can feel harder when money is at risk and the market is moving.
- Written trading plans, position sizing rules and pre-set stop-loss orders can support a more consistent process by setting decisions before pressure rises.
- These tools do not remove trading risk, and stop-losses do not guarantee against losses or slippage.
Self-interest and social dynamics
Traders rarely make decisions in isolation. News, commentary, market sentiment and other traders’ behaviour can all influence what feels like a self-interested choice.
- Herding, consensus-following and FOMO — fear of missing out — show how social pressure can shape trading decisions.
- In some cases, following the crowd may seem reasonable, especially if other participants appear better informed.
- In others, it can pull a trader away from their own analysis or risk plan.
- The key challenge is to separate useful market information from social pressure. Price moves and widely shared views may be worth considering, but they do not replace an assessment of risk, costs and personal circumstances.
The ego in self-interest
Self-interest is not always financial. A trader may also want to be right, protect their confidence or avoid admitting that a trade idea was wrong.
- This can create tension between emotional self-interest and financial self-interest.
- Holding a losing position may avoid the immediate discomfort of realising a loss, but it may also increase risk.
- Recognising this does not mean over-analysing every decision. It means understanding that trading behaviour can be shaped by more than price, charts and data.
- Reputation, confidence and emotion can all influence decisions, especially under pressure.
Criticisms and limitations of the self-interest model
The self-interest model is useful, but it has limits. People often try to act in their own interest, but they do not always have complete information, perfect discipline or stable preferences.
Common misconceptions about self-interest
Self-interest is useful for understanding markets, but it is often misread or overstated.
- Self-interest means selfishness or greed. In economics, self-interest means people act according to their own goals and preferences. Those goals may include profit, but they can also include family, security, reputation, learning or contribution to others. In markets, the more useful question is: what incentives are at work, and how might they shape behaviour?
- All market participants are purely self-interested. Some models describe market participants as fully rational and self-interested, but real markets are more varied. Traders and institutions differ in experience, information, time horizon, risk tolerance and emotional discipline. Prices reflect this mix of motivations and behaviours, not one single type of rational actor.
- Self-interest guarantees market efficiency. Self-interest can support market efficiency, but it does not guarantee it. Efficient markets usually depend on enough liquidity, enough information, and enough participants willing and able to act on mispricing. These conditions are not always present: information can be uneven, liquidity can fall, and participants can herd. Market anomalies such as momentum, value premia and volatility clustering show that prices do not always move in a neat or fully efficient way.
Understanding these misconceptions can help traders view market behaviour more realistically, but it should not be treated as financial advice or a way to predict market outcomes.
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FAQ
What does self-interest mean in economics?
In economics, self-interest means that people make decisions based on their own goals, preferences and welfare. It does not only mean trying to make money. It can also include protecting time, reducing risk, supporting family, learning, or acting on personal values. Economists use the idea to explain how individual decisions can shape wider market outcomes.
Is self-interest the same as being selfish?
No. Self-interest is a neutral economic concept. It describes why people act according to their own preferences. Selfishness is narrower and usually means putting yourself first at the expense of others. In economics, a person can act in self-interest by earning income, helping family, giving to charity or building a business, as long as the action reflects what they value.
How does self-interest affect financial markets?
Self-interest affects financial markets because every participant has incentives. Market makers aim to manage risk while providing prices. Traders take positions because they see potential opportunity. Fund managers balance client outcomes, performance and career risk. These actions help shape prices, liquidity and market behaviour. But self-interest can also lead to conflicts, herding or short-term decision-making.
What is the principal-agent problem in trading?
The principal-agent problem happens when someone acts on behalf of another person, but their incentives are not fully aligned. In financial markets, a fund manager might be rewarded for short-term performance even when a client has longer-term goals. The issue is not that agents always act badly. It is that incentives can influence behaviour. This information is educational and is not financial advice.
How can understanding self-interest support trading decisions?
Understanding self-interest can help traders recognise when short-term emotions may conflict with longer-term goals. For example, holding a losing position may avoid the discomfort of realising a loss, but it may also increase risk. Written plans, position sizing rules and pre-set stops can help create a clearer process. They do not remove the risks of CFD trading. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.