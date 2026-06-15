Outcome bias is the tendency to judge a decision by its result, rather than by the reasoning behind it. In trading, this can make a profitable trade look like a good decision even when the process was weak. It can also make a losing trade look like a mistake, even when the trader followed a sound plan.

That matters because traders usually learn by reviewing what they did before. If the review focuses only on profit or loss, it can give the wrong lesson. Understanding outcome bias can help traders assess their decisions more clearly, with more attention on process and less reliance on single-trade results.

Outcome bias means judging a decision by its result rather than by the reasoning behind it. In markets, where outcomes are uncertain, the two are not always the same.

Psychologists Jonathan Baron and John C. Hershey formally identified outcome bias in 1988, showing that people often judge decisions differently once they know how things turned out.

In trading, outcome bias can distort review. Profitable trades may be treated as good decisions, while losing trades may be treated as bad decisions, even when the process suggests otherwise.

This can mean good process goes unnoticed, while poor process goes uncorrected if it happens to lead to a gain.

A useful way to reduce outcome bias is to review each trade against the plan set before it was opened, rather than judging it only by profit or loss.

Outcome bias can be especially important in leveraged trading, because leverage can make gains and losses feel more intense. That can make the outcome feel more meaningful than it really is.

Before looking at how outcome bias affects trading decisions, it helps to understand why outcomes can feel so persuasive in the first place.

What is outcome bias?

Outcome bias is a cognitive bias where people judge a past decision mainly by its result. Instead of asking, 'Was the decision reasonable at the time?', they focus on what happened afterwards (The Decision Lab, 2026). Baron and Hershey formally identified the bias in a 1988 paper in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (PubMed, April 1988). Their experiments showed that people rated the same decision differently once they knew the outcome, even when the result depended on factors outside the decision-maker's control.

The problem is simple. In any area where outcomes are uncertain – including medicine, insurance, investing and trading – good decisions can lead to bad results, and poor decisions can lead to good results. A trader can follow a clear plan and still lose money on a trade. Another trader can take a poorly planned trade and still make a profit. That does not mean the first decision was bad or the second was good. A single outcome reflects both the quality of the decision and the normal uncertainty of markets. When traders mix these two things together, the review can become misleading.

How outcome bias develops in traders

Outcome bias can build gradually when traders focus more on the result of a trade than the quality of the decision behind it.

Trading results are immediate and emotional. A profitable trade feels validating, while a losing trade can feel frustrating or uncomfortable.

A profitable trade feels validating, while a losing trade can feel frustrating or uncomfortable. This pulls attention towards the outcome. Traders may focus on whether they made or lost money, rather than whether they followed a sound process.

Traders may focus on whether they made or lost money, rather than whether they followed a sound process. Performance records can reinforce the bias. Trading platforms and journals often put profit and loss at the centre of performance reviews.

Trading platforms and journals often put profit and loss at the centre of performance reviews. P&L can become the main measure of decision quality. When it’s the most visible figure, traders may start judging every decision mainly by its result.

When it’s the most visible figure, traders may start judging every decision mainly by its result. Confirmation bias can make the effect stronger. A profitable trade may seem to prove the analysis was right, even if the result was partly due to favourable market movement.

A profitable trade may seem to prove the analysis was right, even if the result was partly due to favourable market movement. Losses can create the opposite impression. A losing trade may make a reasonable plan seem flawed, even if the process was sound.

A losing trade may make a reasonable plan seem flawed, even if the process was sound. Over time, this can distort self-review. Traders may develop an inaccurate view of their decision-making, learning the wrong lessons from both wins and losses.

Recognising outcome bias can help traders review their trades more objectively, with greater focus on process, risk management and consistency.

Types of outcome bias in trading

Outcome bias can appear in two main ways in trading.

Retrospective outcome bias means judging a past decision more positively or negatively because of its result. For example, a trader takes a position that is too large for their risk parameters, with little analysis, and the trade happens to make a large profit. In the review, the trader may treat the decision as excellent. They may focus on the gain and overlook the weak reasoning, poor position sizing or role of chance. This is the type of outcome bias Baron and Hershey studied. In trading, it can be particularly unhelpful because it may encourage traders to repeat poor decisions that happened to work once.

A related pattern is judging a future trade by the result the trader wants, rather than by the strength of the analysis behind it. For example, a trader who has had several profitable trades in a row may feel more confident about the next trade. That confidence may not come from stronger analysis. It may simply come from recent positive outcomes. In that case, the desired result starts to replace process quality as the main reason for taking the trade. This is not exactly the same as outcome bias, but it works in a similar way. The trader gives too much weight to outcomes and not enough weight to the decision-making process.

Outcome bias in practice: trading examples

A trader enters a highly leveraged long position with no stop-loss and no clear reason beyond ‘it’s been going up’. The position rises sharply and they close with a large profit. In the review, the trader says: ‘I was right about the direction.’ They do not focus on the missing stop-loss, the lack of analysis or the position size because the outcome was positive.

On the next trade, they use the same approach. This time, the position moves against them and the loss is large. The result has changed, but the process was weak in both cases.

The opposite can also happen. A trader enters a trade with a defined process: clear entry criteria, a pre-set stop-loss at a meaningful level, and position sizing that fits their account and risk parameters. The trade moves against them and stops out as planned.

In the review, the trader focuses only on the loss. They overlook the quality of the entry criteria, the stop placement and the discipline of following the plan. They may then change their stop-placement method, not because the process was flawed, but because one trade produced an unfavourable outcome.

How outcome bias affects your decisions

Outcome bias can make it harder for traders to learn from their decisions clearly, because it turns profit and loss into the main source of feedback.

It can make feedback unreliable. A profitable trade may seem like proof of a good decision, while a losing trade may seem like proof of a bad one.

A profitable trade may seem like proof of a good decision, while a losing trade may seem like proof of a bad one. It can weaken trust in a good process. Traders may abandon a reasonable approach simply because it led to a loss.

Traders may abandon a reasonable approach simply because it led to a loss. It can reinforce a weak process. A poor decision-making habit may continue if it happens to produce a gain.

A poor decision-making habit may continue if it happens to produce a gain. It can make recent results feel more meaningful than they are. Traders may shape their approach around short-term outcomes rather than clear reasoning.

Traders may shape their approach around short-term outcomes rather than clear reasoning. It can distort how performance is reviewed. Good and poor habits may be reinforced based on results, not on whether they were assessed properly.

Good and poor habits may be reinforced based on results, not on whether they were assessed properly. Small samples can be misleading. A few profitable trades can make a new method look effective, while a few losses can make an established method seem broken.

A few profitable trades can make a new method look effective, while a few losses can make an established method seem broken. Process review helps create clearer feedback. Reviewing the reasoning behind each trade can help separate useful lessons from normal market noise.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses. Psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it doesn’t remove the risks of leveraged trading.

Why outcome bias is particularly costly in leveraged trading

In CFD trading, leverage can increase the financial impact of market movements. This can make both gains and losses feel more significant. A large leveraged gain may feel like strong confirmation of the trader’s analysis. A large leveraged loss may feel like clear evidence that the trader made a poor decision.

In both cases, the outcome can dominate the review. The trader may focus more on the size of the result than on the quality of the process that led to it.

The specific risk is that traders may attribute large gains from poorly structured positions to skill, even when leverage amplified a favourable market move. They may then repeat or increase similar positions without reassessing the process. If market conditions change, or if the next move is unfavourable, the losses can be significant.

This does not mean traders should ignore outcomes. It means outcomes need context. In leveraged trading, that context is especially important.

How to help reduce outcome bias

Reducing outcome bias starts with changing what you review first. Instead of asking whether a trade made or lost money, it helps to ask whether the decision followed a clear process. The result still matters, but it should sit alongside the plan, rather than replace it.

Step 1. Build a process-quality review system A useful way to reduce outcome bias is to review trades against the plan set before they were opened. Instead of starting with the result, start with the process. Useful review questions include: Were the entry criteria met? Was the position sized according to the rule? Was the stop-loss placed at the planned level? Was the exit plan followed? This gives each trade a process review that is separate from the outcome. A losing trade can still show good process. A profitable trade can still reveal poor process. An outcome-only review would struggle to show that difference.

A useful way to reduce outcome bias is to review trades against the plan set before they were opened. Instead of starting with the result, start with the process. Useful review questions include: Were the entry criteria met? Was the position sized according to the rule? Was the stop-loss placed at the planned level? Was the exit plan followed? This gives each trade a process review that is separate from the outcome. A losing trade can still show good process. A profitable trade can still reveal poor process. An outcome-only review would struggle to show that difference. Step 2. Separate luck from skill After a significant win, it can help to ask: how much of this came from good decision-making, and how much came from market movement that happened to be favourable? This is not about dismissing successful trades. It is about making the review more accurate. A trade that moves sharply in the expected direction within a short time may not prove the analysis was strong. It may show that the market moved favourably after the trade was opened. By separating skill from chance, traders can build a more balanced view of their process.

After a significant win, it can help to ask: how much of this came from good decision-making, and how much came from market movement that happened to be favourable? This is not about dismissing successful trades. It is about making the review more accurate. A trade that moves sharply in the expected direction within a short time may not prove the analysis was strong. It may show that the market moved favourably after the trade was opened. By separating skill from chance, traders can build a more balanced view of their process. Step 3. Review a series of trades, not just one trade One trade rarely says enough on its own. Even a sound process can produce losses, and a poor process can produce gains. Reviewing a series of trades gives a clearer picture. A process that produces 55% winning trades with consistent entries, exits and risk controls is hard to judge from one result. Across 50 trades, the pattern becomes easier to assess. This kind of review can reduce the influence of any single trade and make the feedback more useful.

One trade rarely says enough on its own. Even a sound process can produce losses, and a poor process can produce gains. Reviewing a series of trades gives a clearer picture. A process that produces 55% winning trades with consistent entries, exits and risk controls is hard to judge from one result. Across 50 trades, the pattern becomes easier to assess. This kind of review can reduce the influence of any single trade and make the feedback more useful. Step 4. Keep a pre-outcome journal entryFor important trades, a short journal entry before the trade closes can help. This might include the reason for taking the trade, the criteria that were met, the planned stop-loss and exit, and the range of outcomes the trader expected. The value of this entry is that it records the thinking before the outcome is known. Later, the trader can compare the original reasoning with the final result. This makes it harder for the outcome to rewrite the story of the decision.

Reducing outcome bias does not mean ignoring profit and loss. It means putting results in context, so that one trade does not carry more meaning than it should. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses, and a structured review process cannot remove that risk entirely.

Common mistakes when addressing outcome bias

Outcome bias can be reduced, but it can also be overcorrected. The aim is not to ignore outcomes entirely, or to treat process as the only thing that matters. A balanced review looks at both the decision-making process and the result, while keeping each in context.

Reducing outcome bias does not mean ignoring outcomes. Outcomes matter. If a strategy loses money across a large sample, that is useful information and should be reviewed. The mistake is giving too much weight to one outcome. A single trade can be affected by many factors, including normal market movement. Larger samples give more useful feedback than isolated results.

Another mistake is using process review to avoid learning from poor performance. ‘I followed the plan, so the outcome does not matter’ only works if the plan itself is sound. If a trader follows the same plan over many trades and the results remain poor, the plan may need to be reviewed. Process quality is useful for assessing individual trades. Wider outcome data can help assess whether the overall plan is working as intended.

Markets change. A process that worked well in one environment may produce weaker results in another. That does not automatically mean the original process was poor. For example, a method designed for a trending market may struggle when prices move sideways. If the trader judges the method only by the recent losses, they may change too much too quickly. A better review asks whether the issue was the process, the market environment or normal variation.

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