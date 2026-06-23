The house money effect is the tendency to take greater risks with money that has been recently won – including profits from trading gains – than with original capital, as if those profits were less valuable or easier to risk (Semantic Scholar, 1990). The term comes from a casino analogy: gamblers may bet more freely with winnings – 'the house's money' – than with the cash they arrived with (EconPapers, 1990). In trading, Richard Thaler and Eric Johnson documented the effect formally in their 1990 paper 'Gambling with the House Money and Trying to Break Even', showing that prior gains can lower risk aversion and lead to more aggressive positions, larger sizing and looser stop-loss management when a trader is 'in profit' relative to a recent reference point.

Takeaways The house money effect causes traders to treat recent trading profits as less valuable than original capital, which can lead to greater risk-taking after winning periods.

Thaler and Johnson (1990) documented that prior gains can lower risk aversion in later decisions – challenging the assumption that all money is treated as financially equivalent.

The effect may appear as oversizing after wins, looser stop-loss management on positions perceived as ‘funded’ by profits, and a willingness to hold through larger drawdowns when trading on profits.

All money is financially equivalent in the trading account: £100 in profits and £100 of original capital have the same risk and reward properties for a future trade.

Managing the house money effect requires treating the account balance as a single, fungible pool and applying the same risk parameters regardless of how recently the current balance was achieved.

Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks inherent in CFD trading. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

What is the house money effect in trading?

The house money effect is a cognitive bias in which recent gains – whether from trading, gambling or another activity – reduce the emotional weight of the money. This can make a person more willing to take risk than they would be with original capital. Thaler and Johnson’s 1990 research showed that participants who had just won money were more willing to take a gamble that risked losing their winnings than participants who had not won, even when the financial stakes were identical. The money had been mentally re-categorised: the winnings sat in a separate mental account, distinct from ‘real’ money, and were therefore treated with less protection.

In trading, the house money effect can create a clear pattern: risk-taking escalates during winning runs. Position sizes grow, stop-losses move wider, and a trader may become more willing to let a position run to a larger loss when they feel they are ‘trading on profits’. The risk profile of the trade has not changed. What has changed is the psychological frame around the money being risked.

This pattern is consistent with Kahneman and Tversky’s prospect theory framework, particularly the idea that gains can shift the reference point against which future gains and losses are judged. Thaler and Johnson’s mental accounting model describes the effect most directly, because it explains why money from different sources can feel different even when its financial value is the same.

The psychology behind the house money effect: why it happens

The house money effect can make trading profits feel easier to risk. After a winning run, gains may feel separate from original capital, which can change how traders judge risk.

The house money effect is fundamentally a mental accounting phenomenon. Richard Thaler’s mental accounting model describes how people mentally separate money into categories – such as regular income, windfall gains or profits from a specific source – and apply different psychological weights to each one. Trading profits may be placed in a separate mental account with a lower protective norm. They weren’t acquired in the same way as original capital, such as savings or salary, and can therefore feel less permanent or less in need of protection. The result is that a trader may subjectively value £100 in profits less than £100 of original capital, even though the two are financially identical.

Prospect theory suggests that the reference point – the baseline against which gains and losses are evaluated – can shift after prior outcomes. After a period of gains, a trader’s reference point may reset to the higher account level. Future losses are then judged not against the original capital level, but against the recent peak. This can create a false sense of having protected capital, even when the trader risks a large share of recent gains. The loss feels less significant because it is framed against a higher reference point rather than viewed in absolute terms.

The house money effect often overlaps with overconfidence. A winning period can feel like evidence of skill: ‘I’ve been right recently, so my current analysis is probably sound.’ That belief can increase confidence in later trades, even if the quality of the analysis has not changed. Together, house money thinking and overconfidence can raise risk in two ways. Profits feel easier to risk, while the trader may also overestimate the likelihood of another favourable outcome.

Traders in a profitable run may experience what could be called the ‘cushioning illusion’: the sense that accumulated profits provide a buffer that makes an individual loss less damaging. In an accounting sense, the cushion exists as a higher account balance. The issue is that the feeling of protection can go further than the numbers justify. This may lead to thinking such as ‘I can afford to lose this’, followed by larger trades or wider stop-losses. A more consistent response is to apply the same percentage risk parameters as before. The cushioning illusion can instead lead to higher absolute risk.*

*Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Signs of the house money effect in your trading

The house money effect can be hard to spot because it often feels like confidence. These signs may suggest recent gains are starting to change how you judge risk.

Your position sizes increase after wins. You start risking more because you’re ‘up’, rather than because your trading plan calls for it.

You start risking more because you’re ‘up’, rather than because your trading plan calls for it. You tolerate larger drawdowns when using profits. You hold positions for longer when recent gains are at risk, even though the trade’s risk profile hasn’t changed.

You hold positions for longer when recent gains are at risk, even though the trade’s risk profile hasn’t changed. Post-win trades feel lower stakes. Trades after a winning run feel less emotionally significant, making it easier to stay in during adverse price moves.

Trades after a winning run feel less emotionally significant, making it easier to stay in during adverse price moves. You chase returns after a winning period. You add positions or increase size to ‘make the most of momentum’, treating gains as easier to risk.

The common thread is framing. When profits feel separate from original capital, risk can feel smaller than it really is. Spotting these patterns can help traders keep their decisions more consistent after a winning run.

How the house money effect affects trading performance

The house money effect does not cause a losing trade in isolation. Its main effect is to increase the size of losses when conditions turn. By increasing position size and loosening stop-loss management during profitable periods, it can make a reversal from a winning run larger and faster than it would have been under consistent sizing.

This can increase equity-curve volatility even when the underlying trade quality is unchanged. In other words, the problem may not be the analysis itself, but the changing risk applied to that analysis.

In CFD trading, leverage can amplify this dynamic. A size increase driven by the house money effect in a leveraged position can make losses proportionally larger relative to the account than they would have been with consistent sizing. The cushioning illusion is particularly relevant here: the cushion may exist, but leverage can erode it quickly if risk is not controlled. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

How to manage the house money effect in trading

Managing the house money effect starts with treating recent profits and original capital the same. Clear risk rules, planned position sizing and post-win check-ins can help reduce the chance of recent gains changing how you trade.

Step 1. Treat all capital as one pool View your trading account as one balance, rather than separating it into ‘original capital’ and ‘profits’. £100 made in today’s session has the same financial value and future risk as £100 of original capital, so treating profits differently can make them feel easier to risk.

View your trading account as one balance, rather than separating it into ‘original capital’ and ‘profits’. £100 made in today’s session has the same financial value and future risk as £100 of original capital, so treating profits differently can make them feel easier to risk. Step 2. Apply percentage-of-account risk consistently Define risk as a set percentage of your account, such as 1% per trade, rather than using flexible absolute amounts. As your account balance changes, position size may change too, but proportional risk stays consistent. This keeps decisions rule-based, not driven by recent performance.

Define risk as a set percentage of your account, such as 1% per trade, rather than using flexible absolute amounts. As your account balance changes, position size may change too, but proportional risk stays consistent. This keeps decisions rule-based, not driven by recent performance. Step 3. Use a post-winning-run review checkpoint After consecutive wins or a significant profit increase, review whether your position sizes still match your plan. Compare actual position sizes with your risk parameters, using the current account balance as the denominator. The aim isn’t to reduce risk after wins, but to check that risk hasn’t moved beyond the plan without a clear reason.

After consecutive wins or a significant profit increase, review whether your position sizes still match your plan. Compare actual position sizes with your risk parameters, using the current account balance as the denominator. The aim isn’t to reduce risk after wins, but to check that risk hasn’t moved beyond the plan without a clear reason. Step 4. Separate performance review from session planningReviewing recent profit, loss or win rate just before or during a session can make gains feel more emotionally prominent. Instead, review performance after a session or at the end of the week, and use a separate pre-session plan to define risk parameters.

The aim isn’t to trade less after wins, but to keep risk decisions consistent. Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks inherent in CFD trading. CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Recovering from house money effect losses: what to do after

After a large drawdown that followed a winning run, the review should focus not only on the losing trades, but on the sizing pattern across the full period. The key questions are: when did sizing begin to increase? Was the increase plan-based or discretionary? When did the cushioning illusion begin to affect stop-loss decisions?

This pattern analysis can be more useful than reviewing each trade in isolation. It shows whether the house money effect was a systematic behaviour rather than a series of unrelated decisions.

The counter-cyclical goal after such a period is consistency. That may mean returning to percentage-based sizing for a defined number of sessions and applying it regardless of recent performance. Tracking actual risk percentages per trade, not only outcomes, provides process-level evidence that the bias is being managed.

Building long-term resilience against the house money effect

Resilience starts with treating your account balance as one pool of capital, not separate pots of ‘original money’ and ‘profits’. These habits can help make risk decisions more consistent over time.

Use percentage-based risk rules consistently. Apply the same risk parameters whether you’re up, down or flat.

Apply the same risk parameters whether you’re up, down or flat. Track your equity curve. Compare periods of consistent sizing with periods of discretionary sizing to see how each affects volatility and drawdowns.

Compare periods of consistent sizing with periods of discretionary sizing to see how each affects volatility and drawdowns. Journal sizing decisions. Note when you increase or reduce size, whether it followed your plan, and what your account context was at the time.

Note when you increase or reduce size, whether it followed your plan, and what your account context was at the time. Look for patterns after winning periods. Your own trading record can show when the house money effect is most likely to appear.

Long-term resilience comes from evidence. The more you can see how consistent rules affect your results, the easier it may be to trust your plan over the intuition to risk more after gains.

House money effect and risk management

From a risk management perspective, the house money effect is a risk-escalation bias that can appear when traders feel safest: during profitable periods. The practical response is to define explicit sizing rules at the start of each session or week, then avoid adjusting them in response to recent performance during the session.

Those rules should specify maximum position size as a percentage of current account balance, regardless of whether recent trades have been profitable.

A stop-loss order placed at the plan-consistent level – rather than widened because ‘I can afford to lose a bit more right now’ – is one technical way to resist the cushioning illusion. The stop is defined by the trade’s parameters, not by the account’s current profit context. However, standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs) incur a fee if activated.

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