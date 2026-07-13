A cut off point in trading is a predefined level where a trader decides, before opening a position, to exit if the trade moves too far against them. In simple terms, it is a line in the sand: if price reaches this point, the trade is closed.

That sounds straightforward, but it can be difficult in practice. When a position is losing money, traders may feel pressure to wait, adjust the level, or give the trade ‘a bit more room’. That is why a cut off point is not just a technical decision. It is also a discipline tool that helps traders manage risk when emotions can make decision-making harder.

Takeaways A cut off point is a predefined exit level used to limit loss when a trade moves against the trader.

Traders often struggle to honour cut off points because losses can feel harder to accept than gains, especially when there is still a chance the trade could recover.

A cut off point is usually more reliable when it is set before the trade is opened, written into a trading plan, and supported by a stop-loss order.

Moving a cut off point further from entry as the loss grows can turn a planned loss into a much larger one.

Cut off points do not prevent losses. They help control how large those losses can become.

Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

What is a cut off point in trading?

A cut off point is the price level, monetary loss, or account drawdown level at which a trader has decided to exit a position. The aim is to limit the loss before it becomes larger than planned.

For an individual trade, the cut off point might be a specific price level. For a wider trading plan, it might be a maximum loss for the day or week. For example, a trader may decide to stop trading for the day if total losses reach a set amount. In each case, the purpose is the same: to decide the exit point before the pressure of the moment takes over.

When automated, a cut off point may take the form of a stop-loss order. When it is not automated, it may be held as a mental stop. Mental stops can still be useful as part of a trading plan, but they rely on the trader taking action at the right moment, which can be difficult when the trade is already losing money.*

*Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

The key point is timing. A cut off point is usually set before the trade is entered, not after the loss has already started to build. Once a trade is moving against the trader, decisions can become more emotional and less consistent.

The psychology behind a cut off point: why traders breach it

A cut-off point can look clear in a trading plan, but feel much harder to follow in the moment. Loss aversion, hope and emotional attachment to a trade can all make it tempting to delay an exit, even when the original plan says otherwise.

Loss aversion and the pain of realising a loss Cut-off points can be hard to follow because losses tend to feel more painful than equivalent gains, as shown in Kahneman and Tversky’s prospect theory (1979). In trading, closing a losing position makes the loss final. Keeping it open preserves the possibility of recovery, which can make holding feel easier than following the plan (JSTOR, 1979).

Hope bias and the stories traders tell themselves As a position nears its cut-off point, traders may start looking for reasons to stay in. The market might reverse, the next candle might confirm support, or the move might be temporary. The problem comes when these thoughts replace the original plan and turn a planned exit into a moving target.

The sunk cost fallacy The sunk cost fallacy is the tendency to keep committing because time, effort or money has already been spent. In trading, this can make exiting feel like admitting that the analysis and waiting have not paid off. But past effort cannot be recovered. The decision should depend on the current setup and original plan.

The disposition effect Shefrin and Statman (1985) described the disposition effect as the tendency to hold losing positions too long and close winning positions too early. A cut-off point challenges that pattern by asking the trader to exit when holding on may feel easier. That is why it is useful, but also hard to honour without a clear process (JSTOR, 1985).

The challenge is not just knowing where the cut-off point is. It’s being able to act on it when the trade is under pressure. Understanding these psychological patterns can help traders recognise when they’re moving from planned risk management into emotional decision-making.

Signs you lack a clear cut off point in your trading

A cut-off point only works if it’s followed consistently. These signs may suggest your exit rules are becoming flexible when losses start to feel uncomfortable.

You ‘move the goalposts’ on losses. You shift a stop further away as price approaches it, replacing a clear exit rule with ‘I’ll wait and see’.

You shift a stop further away as price approaches it, replacing a clear exit rule with ‘I’ll wait and see’. Losses regularly exceed your planned maximum. Your trade journal shows actual losses are often larger than the losses you accepted at entry.

Your trade journal shows actual losses are often larger than the losses you accepted at entry. You hold through events you planned to avoid. You stay in a position before earnings, central bank decisions or key economic releases, even though your plan said to exit.

You stay in a position before earnings, central bank decisions or key economic releases, even though your plan said to exit. You end sessions with unexpected large losses. A stop is moved once, then again, then ignored – leaving the final loss much larger than planned.

The common thread is inconsistency. If your exit point changes under pressure, it may no longer be managing risk in the way you intended. A clearer cut-off process can help keep losses closer to the limits set in your plan.

How a lack of a cut off point can affect performance

Without a clear cut off point, losses can become uneven. A trader may take several small, controlled losses, then allow one loss to grow far beyond the original plan. That one trade can offset gains from several well-managed trades.

Because these larger losses may not happen often, they can be easy to treat as one-off events. Over time, though, they may reveal a pattern: the trader has a plan for entry, but not a firm enough process for exit.

In CFD trading, this matters because leverage can increase both profits and losses. If a leveraged position moves beyond the planned exit level, the loss can grow faster than expected. What felt like ‘a little more room’ at the time can become a much larger impact on the account.

This is why cut off points sit at the centre of risk management. They do not make trading risk-free, and they do not guarantee a good outcome. They help define how much risk the trader is willing to take before the trade begins.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

How to establish and maintain a cut off point in trading

A cut-off point works best when it’s defined before emotions are involved. These steps can help traders set clearer limits and stick to them more consistently.

Step 1. Set the cut-off point before entry.

Decide the price at which your trade idea no longer makes sense. If that level creates too much potential loss, reduce the position size rather than moving the cut-off point.

Decide the price at which your trade idea no longer makes sense. If that level creates too much potential loss, reduce the position size rather than moving the cut-off point. Step 2. Use a stop-loss order. A stop-loss order can help turn the cut-off point into an action, reducing the need to decide under pressure. Stop-loss orders don’t guarantee execution at the exact level in fast-moving or gapping markets.

A stop-loss order can help turn the cut-off point into an action, reducing the need to decide under pressure. Stop-loss orders don’t guarantee execution at the exact level in fast-moving or gapping markets. Step 3. Record it in your trade plan. Note the entry level, position size, cut-off point, reason for the trade and any events you want to avoid. This makes it easier to review whether you followed your plan.

Note the entry level, position size, cut-off point, reason for the trade and any events you want to avoid. This makes it easier to review whether you followed your plan. Step 4. Set daily and weekly loss limits.Cut-off points can apply beyond individual trades. A maximum daily or weekly loss can help prevent one difficult session from turning into a larger setback.

The aim is consistency. A cut-off point should protect the trading plan from being rewritten under pressure, helping traders manage risk before emotion takes over.

Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks. CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Recovering after ignoring your cut off point: what to do after

If a trader ignores or moves a cut off point and takes a larger loss than planned, the review should focus on the decision process.

The key questions are simple: when was the cut off point first moved? What reason did I give myself at the time? Did I move it once, or several times? Was I reacting to the market, or reacting to the discomfort of taking the loss? This kind of review is more useful than asking only whether the original trade idea was right or wrong. The entry may have been reasonable, but the loss may have grown because the exit plan was not followed.

After a large cut off point failure, reducing position size for a defined period can also help. It limits the potential impact of any repeat behaviour while the trader rebuilds discipline. This is not a punishment. It is a way to match exposure to current trading behaviour.

Building long-term resilience with consistent cut off discipline

Long-term cut-off discipline comes from making decisions before pressure builds. A clear plan, written exit level and defined review process can help traders act consistently when emotions are higher.

Consistency with cut off points comes from process. The more decisions a trader makes before opening the position, the fewer decisions they need to make when emotions are higher.

The more decisions a trader makes before opening the position, the fewer decisions they need to make when emotions are higher. A written plan and an automated exit can reduce the pressure of the moment. The trader has already decided where the trade no longer works. The task is then to follow the plan, not reassess the whole trade under stress.

The trader has already decided where the trade no longer works. The task is then to follow the plan, not reassess the whole trade under stress. Reviewing past trades can also help. Traders can compare the intended cut off point with the actual exit. If they match, the trader followed the plan. If actual exits are often further away than planned, it may show that cut off discipline is breaking down.

Traders can compare the intended cut off point with the actual exit. If they match, the trader followed the plan. If actual exits are often further away than planned, it may show that cut off discipline is breaking down. The next step is to look for patterns. Does it happen on particular instruments? At certain times of day? After a losing streak? During high-impact news? These patterns can show where the trader’s process is most vulnerable.

The goal is to turn discipline into a repeatable process. By comparing planned exits with actual exits, traders can see where their approach is working – and where pressure is most likely to weaken their risk controls.

This article is for educational purposes only and doesn’t constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade.

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