Behavioural finance looks at how psychology affects financial decisions. It helps explain why traders and investors do not always act in the fully rational way that traditional finance models often assume.

The field developed partly as a response to the efficient market hypothesis (EMH). In simple terms, the EMH suggests that market prices reflect available information. Behavioural finance does not reject information as important, but it shows that people can interpret the same information in different ways. Biases, habits, emotions and shortcuts can all affect how decisions are made.

For active traders, behavioural finance offers a useful way to understand both market behaviour and personal decision-making. It sits at the core of trading psychology because it focuses on a practical question: why do traders sometimes repeat decisions that do not fit their own plan?

Behavioural finance studies how psychological biases can affect financial decisions and contribute to market patterns that traditional models may not fully explain.

The field is closely linked to the work of Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, who developed prospect theory, and Richard Thaler, whose work helped bring behavioural economics into the mainstream.

Core ideas include bounded rationality, cognitive biases, heuristics and limits to arbitrage.

Common market patterns discussed in behavioural finance include momentum, the disposition effect, market bubbles and excess volatility.

Understanding behavioural finance can help traders recognise common decision-making errors, but awareness alone does not remove them.

Practical tools, such as written trading plans, pre-set stops and clear decision rules, may help reduce the effect of bias on trading behaviour.

The sections below explain how behavioural finance developed, the biases it studies, and how traders can use it as a way to review their process rather than as a trading signal.

What is behavioural finance?

Behavioural finance combines psychology and economics to explain how people make financial decisions. Traditional finance often assumes that investors process information efficiently and make consistent, rational choices. Behavioural finance focuses on the situations where those assumptions do not hold.

The field works on two levels. The first is the individual level: how a trader or investor forms beliefs, judges risk, reacts to gains and losses, and decides when to buy, hold or sell. The second is the market level: how many individual decisions can combine into wider patterns, such as herding, bubbles, momentum or periods of unusually high volatility.

Both levels are useful for active traders. The individual level can help traders spot patterns in their own behaviour. The market level can help them understand why other participants may react strongly to news, narratives or recent price moves.

Origins and development of behavioural finance

For much of the 20th century, the efficient market hypothesis was a central idea in academic finance. Associated with Eugene Fama, it argued that asset prices reflect available information and that it is difficult to outperform the market consistently on a risk-adjusted basis.

Over time, researchers found patterns that were harder to explain through this view alone. These included momentum, the value premium, the January effect and excess volatility. Some explanations focused on hidden or poorly understood risk factors. Behavioural finance offered another possibility: that repeated human biases may also play a role.

Key dates in the development of behavioural finance

1970s : Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky showed that people often make decisions in ways that differ from traditional rational-choice models (Science, 1974).

: Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky showed that people often make decisions in ways that differ from traditional rational-choice models (Science, 1974). 1979 : Kahneman and Tversky published Prospect Theory: An Analysis of Decision under Risk. The paper showed that people often judge outcomes against a reference point, feel losses more strongly than equivalent gains, and respond to probabilities inconsistently (JSTOR, 1979).

: Kahneman and Tversky published Prospect Theory: An Analysis of Decision under Risk. The paper showed that people often judge outcomes against a reference point, feel losses more strongly than equivalent gains, and respond to probabilities inconsistently (JSTOR, 1979). 1999 : Richard Thaler helped bring behavioural ideas into economics, including mental accounting: the tendency to treat money differently depending on its source or intended use (OneLibrary, 1999).

: Richard Thaler helped bring behavioural ideas into economics, including mental accounting: the tendency to treat money differently depending on its source or intended use (OneLibrary, 1999). 2000 : Robert Shiller published Irrational Exuberance, which explored how narratives and investor behaviour can contribute to overvaluation in markets (EconPapers, 2000).

: Robert Shiller published Irrational Exuberance, which explored how narratives and investor behaviour can contribute to overvaluation in markets (EconPapers, 2000). 2013 : Robert Shiller received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, jointly with Eugene Fama and Lars Peter Hansen, for work on asset price analysis (Britannica, accessed 16 June 2026).

: Robert Shiller received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, jointly with Eugene Fama and Lars Peter Hansen, for work on asset price analysis (Britannica, accessed 16 June 2026). 2017: Richard Thaler received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to behavioural economics (NBER, 2017).

Key principles of behavioural finance

Behavioural finance uses several core ideas to explain why financial decisions can move away from what traditional models predict.

Bounded rationality

Bounded rationality means people make decisions with limited time, information and mental capacity. In practice, no trader can process every piece of market information perfectly.

Instead, people often use shortcuts, known as heuristics. These can be useful because they help us make decisions quickly. But in financial markets, they can also lead to repeated mistakes, especially when risk, leverage and fast-moving prices are involved.

Cognitive biases

Cognitive biases are repeated patterns in the way people think and decide. In trading, they can affect how someone reads information, reacts to price movement or manages risk.

Common examples include overconfidence, anchoring, confirmation bias and the availability heuristic. For example, a trader may give too much weight to a recent event because it is easy to remember, or focus only on information that supports a view they already hold.

Prospect theory and loss aversion

Prospect theory helps explain how people respond to gains and losses. One of its key ideas is loss aversion: the tendency to feel losses more strongly than gains of the same size.

This can affect trading decisions. A trader may close a winning position early to lock in a gain, but keep a losing position open in the hope that it turns around. This behaviour is known as the disposition effect.

Limits to arbitrage

Behavioural finance also asks a practical question: if some investors are biased, why do other market participants not simply correct the mispricing? The answer is that arbitrage is not always simple or risk-free. It can require capital, time and the ability to absorb losses if a mispricing lasts longer than expected. Short-selling restrictions, funding costs and market volatility can also limit what arbitrageurs can do. This helps explain why some behavioural patterns may persist, even in active markets.

Behavioural finance in financial markets

Behavioural finance can help explain several market patterns. It does not prove that psychology is the only cause, but it gives traders a useful lens for understanding how market behaviour can develop.

A market bubble can form when prices move far above levels that are easy to justify through fundamentals alone. Behavioural finance suggests this can happen when a strong narrative takes hold, recent gains attract more attention, and investors begin to underestimate downside risk. Herding can add to this process. If many participants move in the same direction, their behaviour can appear to confirm the story behind the price move. This does not mean a bubble is easy to identify in real time, but it helps explain why prices can sometimes move sharply away from longer-term measures of value.

Momentum refers to the tendency for assets that have recently risen to keep rising over shorter periods, while assets that have recently fallen may continue falling. Traditional finance has not fully explained why this happens. Behavioural explanations include underreaction to new information and the disposition effect. For example, some investors may be slow to adjust to new information, while others may sell winners early and hold losers for too long. Risk-based explanations also exist, and the debate remains open.

The value premium refers to the historical tendency for cheaper-looking stocks, such as those with low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios, to outperform growth stocks over longer periods in some markets. One behavioural explanation is that investors may become too optimistic about companies with recent strong growth, and too pessimistic about less popular companies. However, the value premium has varied across periods and markets, so it should be treated as a historical pattern rather than a fixed rule.

Behavioural finance and trader behaviour

Behavioural finance is often most useful at the level of the individual trading account. It can help traders review not only what they traded, but how they made each decision.

Overconfidence and excessive trading : overconfidence means placing too much faith in your own judgement or forecasts. In trading, this can lead to taking too many positions, increasing position size too quickly, or treating short-term success as proof of skill.

: overconfidence means placing too much faith in your own judgement or forecasts. In trading, this can lead to taking too many positions, increasing position size too quickly, or treating short-term success as proof of skill. Trading too often : research by Barber and Odean found that more active individual investors tended to underperform less active investors. One possible reason is that some traders mistake market noise for meaningful signals. Trading costs, including spreads, commissions and slippage, can add to the impact.

: research by Barber and Odean found that more active individual investors tended to underperform less active investors. One possible reason is that some traders mistake market noise for meaningful signals. Trading costs, including spreads, commissions and slippage, can add to the impact. Mental accounting in position management : mental accounting can lead traders to view positions separately rather than as part of one overall portfolio. For example, a trader may treat a losing position as a long-term hold while actively trading other instruments in the same account.

: mental accounting can lead traders to view positions separately rather than as part of one overall portfolio. For example, a trader may treat a losing position as a long-term hold while actively trading other instruments in the same account. Risk viewed in isolation : a broader review would consider total exposure, risk concentration and whether each position still fits the trading plan. Without this, mental accounting can make risk management less consistent.

: a broader review would consider total exposure, risk concentration and whether each position still fits the trading plan. Without this, mental accounting can make risk management less consistent. The disposition effect : this describes the tendency to sell winning positions too early and hold losing positions too long. For traders using CFDs, this can be especially relevant because leverage can amplify losses if a position continues to move against them.

: this describes the tendency to sell winning positions too early and hold losing positions too long. For traders using CFDs, this can be especially relevant because leverage can amplify losses if a position continues to move against them. Why it matters: closing winners early may reduce the ability of gains to offset losses elsewhere. The disposition effect does not appear in every trader or every strategy, but it is a useful pattern to monitor when reviewing trade history.

Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks of CFD trading. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Applying behavioural finance to CFD trading

Behavioural finance should not be treated as a tool for choosing specific entry or exit points. Its value is more practical than predictive: it helps traders review their behaviour and look for repeated decision-making patterns.

Use behavioural finance as a diagnostic, not a signal

Knowing that overconfidence can lead to excessive trading does not tell you which trades to avoid. It does, however, suggest a useful review question: did each trade follow a clear signal, or did it come from habit, impatience or reaction to recent results? A trading journal can help answer this. Traders can review the number of trades taken, the average size of winning and losing trades, and the reasons recorded at entry and exit. Over time, this can show whether behavioural patterns are affecting the trading process.

Design your process to counteract known biases

The aim is not to memorise every bias. It is to build a process that makes biased decisions less likely. Pre-set stop-loss orders may help reduce the pull of loss aversion when a trade moves against the trader. Written entry rules may reduce confirmation bias by making it harder to justify weak setups. Defined risk-reward ratios can help traders think about both potential gains and potential losses before entering a trade. These tools do not remove risk, and they cannot guarantee outcomes. They simply create more structure around decisions that might otherwise be made under pressure.*

*Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Treat your own performance data as a behavioural dataset

A detailed trading journal can become a personal behavioural finance record. It can include entry and exit prices, reasons for the trade, market conditions, emotional state and whether the trade followed the plan. Useful patterns may appear over time. A trader may notice weaker results after several consecutive losses, more impulsive decisions on high-volatility days, or a tendency to exit profitable momentum trades too early. These patterns do not say what to trade next, but they can show where the trading process may need more structure.

Criticisms and limitations of behavioural finance

Behavioural finance is useful, but it has limits. It can explain many behaviours clearly, but it does not turn uncertainty into certainty.

Descriptive, not predictive : behavioural finance is often better at explaining what happened than predicting what will happen next. It can help explain why bubbles may involve overconfidence, herding and strong narratives, but it cannot reliably tell traders when a bubble will start, how far it will go or when it will end.

: behavioural finance is often better at explaining what happened than predicting what will happen next. It can help explain why bubbles may involve overconfidence, herding and strong narratives, but it cannot reliably tell traders when a bubble will start, how far it will go or when it will end. Limited as a standalone trading tool : behavioural finance can help traders understand market dynamics, but it does not provide entry or exit signals on its own.

: behavioural finance can help traders understand market dynamics, but it does not provide entry or exit signals on its own. Competing biases can point in different directions : different biases can operate at the same time. Overconfidence may lead to more trading, loss aversion may lead to holding losing trades, and herding may support momentum.

: different biases can operate at the same time. Overconfidence may lead to more trading, loss aversion may lead to holding losing trades, and herding may support momentum. Biases can overlap or offset each other : in live markets, these forces may work together or pull in different directions. Behavioural finance gives traders a useful vocabulary for reviewing behaviour, but it does not always show which bias will matter most in a specific situation.

: in live markets, these forces may work together or pull in different directions. Behavioural finance gives traders a useful vocabulary for reviewing behaviour, but it does not always show which bias will matter most in a specific situation. Lab results may not always match live markets : some early behavioural finance research used controlled experiments with simplified choices and small stakes. Live markets involve larger financial risk, faster information flow and more experienced participants.

: some early behavioural finance research used controlled experiments with simplified choices and small stakes. Live markets involve larger financial risk, faster information flow and more experienced participants. Some findings are stronger than others : patterns such as overconfidence and the disposition effect have also been documented in real account data. Other findings remain more closely linked to experimental settings.

: patterns such as overconfidence and the disposition effect have also been documented in real account data. Other findings remain more closely linked to experimental settings. Markets can adapt : as behavioural finance has become more widely known, some market participants have tried to build strategies around its findings. In some markets, this may reduce the persistence of certain anomalies.

: as behavioural finance has become more widely known, some market participants have tried to build strategies around its findings. In some markets, this may reduce the persistence of certain anomalies. Evidence varies by market and period: behavioural finance is best used as a framework for understanding behaviour, rather than as a fixed set of trading rules.

Common misconceptions about behavioural finance

Several misunderstandings can arise when behavioural finance is applied too broadly.

Behavioural finance does not automatically create a trading edge. Knowing that markets can be influenced by herding, overreaction or momentum does not show when to enter or exit a position. The patterns discussed in behavioural finance are not always stable. Acting on them requires timing, capital, risk controls and a clear method. For most traders, behavioural finance is more useful for reviewing their own process than for generating trade ideas.

Recognising a bias does not necessarily make it disappear. A trader may understand loss aversion and still find it difficult to close a losing position. This is why structure matters. Written plans, pre-set orders and clear review processes can help reduce the role of emotion in decision-making. They do not remove bias completely, but they can make it easier to act consistently.

Behavioural finance is not limited to equities. Biases such as loss aversion, overconfidence and anchoring can affect decisions across asset classes, time horizons and trading styles. This makes the field relevant to CFD traders as well as longer-term investors. The instrument may change, but the decision-making patterns often come from the same human tendencies.

The shortcuts that create bias are not always useless. In everyday life, quick rules of thumb can help people make decisions efficiently. They become more problematic in trading because the environment is different. Markets involve uncertainty, leverage, asymmetric pay-offs and fast-moving information. In that setting, a shortcut that feels natural may lead to a decision that does not fit the trader’s plan.

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