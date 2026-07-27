A breakout is a technical analysis concept that can help traders assess when price action moves beyond an established range. Traders often use breakouts alongside support and resistance, trading volume and risk-management tools to judge whether momentum may be changing.

Key takeaways A breakout: Happens when an asset's price moves beyond an established barrier on a chart.

Is usually linked to support and resistance levels.

Is often assessed alongside trading volume and volatility.

May suggest a shift in market sentiment, although false signals can occur.

Can be bullish or bearish, depending on the direction of the move.

What is a breakout?

When you analyse price charts, you may notice that an asset's price can spend long periods moving within a range. The price may repeatedly move between two areas:

Support, where buying interest can appear.

Resistance, where selling interest can appear.

This period of consolidation may last for weeks or months, but it does not always continue indefinitely. Eventually, buying or selling pressure can build to a point where the price moves beyond one side of the range.

A breakout occurs when an asset's price moves past a defined price barrier that has previously limited its movement. It can suggest that either buyers or sellers have become more active, shifting the previous market balance.

In finance, breakout analysis is often used in momentum trading strategies. Rather than trying to predict when a quiet market might start moving, traders may use a breakout as one possible sign that price momentum is changing. However, a breakout does not guarantee that a new trend will continue, and false signals can occur.

Breakout definition

The general definition of a breakout is a situation where an asset's price moves beyond a notable area of support or resistance, often alongside an increase in volatility and trading volume. Traders may look for the price to continue beyond the boundary or close a trading candle beyond the level. This can help them assess whether a previous trading range or chart pattern may be ending.

Breakout at a glance

Element What traders may look for Why it matters Support or resistance A clearly defined price level that has limited previous moves Gives traders a reference point for the breakout Price movement A move beyond the previous range Shows that price has crossed a key chart boundary Candle close A close above resistance or below support May help filter out short-lived moves beyond the level Trading volume Higher-than-usual market activity Can suggest broader participation behind the move Retest Price returning to the old level before moving again May help traders assess whether the breakout level is holding Risk management Stop-losses, position sizing and exit planning Helps manage losses if the breakout fails or reverses

Meaning of breakout explained

To understand what a breakout is, think of a river pressing against a dam. Imagine a water reservoir held back by a concrete wall. The water level rises and presses against the barrier, but the wall initially holds. This can happen multiple times.

However, if heavy rainfall increases the volume of water, the pressure may become too great for the structure to hold. The dam gives way, and the water moves into the valley.

On a financial chart:

The concrete wall represents a resistance level.

The water represents buying pressure.

The break in the wall represents the price moving beyond resistance.

A breakout is the point at which buying pressure moves beyond the level where selling pressure had previously appeared. The same idea can apply in reverse when selling pressure pushes price below support.

A breakout is a technical market event where an asset's price moves through a chart ceiling or floor, potentially leading to a larger price move. The size and direction of that move can vary, so traders usually assess breakouts alongside other indicators and risk-management considerations.

How does a breakout work?

To identify a breakout, traders typically check the market barriers of support and resistance, watch for directional momentum, and look for signs of broader market participation.

In a bullish breakout , the price moves through a resistance line. This may suggest that buyers have absorbed available selling supply and are willing to buy at higher prices.

, the price moves through a resistance line. This may suggest that buyers have absorbed available selling supply and are willing to buy at higher prices. In a bearish breakout, also known as a breakdown, the price moves through the support floor. This may suggest that sellers have become more active than buyers, which can lead to further selling.

Confirmation is an important part of assessing a breakout. If a price moves past a resistance line on low volume, it may be more likely to be a false breakout. Some traders look for a notable increase in trading volume, as higher volume can suggest wider participation behind the move.

Traders may choose to enter a position once a daily candlestick closes above the resistance line. Others may wait for the price to retest the level before making a decision. Many also place a stop-loss order near the old trading range as part of standard risk management.

Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Trading breakouts with CFDs

Contracts for difference (CFDs) allow traders to speculate on breakout moves without owning the underlying asset. This means a trader can go long if they think the price may continue above resistance, or go short if they think the price may continue below support.

Because CFDs are leveraged, traders only need to put down a margin to open a larger position. This can magnify potential gains, but it can also magnify losses if the market moves against the trade.

Breakouts can also reverse quickly, especially when price moves beyond a level but fails to attract enough follow-through. For this reason, traders often assess CFD breakout trades alongside:

Support and resistance levels.

Trading volume.

Volatility.

Timeframe.

Position size.

Stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Stop-loss orders may help manage downside risk, but they do not guarantee protection against losses, particularly in fast-moving or gapping markets.

CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Why are breakouts important?

Breakouts can be relevant to capital efficiency, risk management and market psychology. Instead of holding a position in a stock moving sideways, a trader may choose to wait until the price appears to move beyond its previous range.

This approach can help traders focus on markets where momentum may be changing. However, it can also mean missing earlier price moves or entering after a false signal.

Breakouts can also provide a broader sentiment gauge for analysts. When multiple stocks move above resistance around the same time, this may suggest improving market sentiment. However, analysts would usually assess this alongside other indicators, market conditions and fundamental factors.

A breakout past previous highs may also be viewed positively by some investors, which can, in certain circumstances, support a company's ability to raise capital or issue new shares. However, this isn’t guaranteed and depends on wider market conditions.

Breakout example

Imagine an enterprise software stock that has been consolidating for several months. It forms a series of lower highs and higher lows, with resistance near $150 acting as a price ceiling.

For weeks, each time the stock approaches $149, selling pressure pushes the price back down. Then, following news of a new software partnership, a wave of buy orders enters the market.

The stock then:

Moves through $150.

Records trading volume around 300% of its daily average.

Closes the session at $156.

This example illustrates how a sideways range can end. Momentum traders may enter the market, and, in this hypothetical scenario, the stock rises over the next two weeks to around $185.

However, the move could also fail if buying interest fades or wider market conditions change. This is an illustrative example and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Breakout vs breakdown

Term Direction Chart level What it may suggest Breakout Upward Price moves above resistance Buyers may be becoming more active Breakdown Downward Price moves below support Sellers may be becoming more active

Both terms describe price moving beyond a previous boundary. The difference is the direction of the move.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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