交易 Worthington Enterprises Inc - WOR Worthington Enterprises Inc (NYSE: WOR) is a U.S. industrial and consumer products company focused on sustainable energy, building products, and household goods. Following its 2023 spin-off, the company is aligned with high-growth areas such as hydrogen storage, propane solutions, and gas containment systems. It offers investors a diversified industrials play with strong cash flow and ESG-aligned growth opportunities.