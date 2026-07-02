交易 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - WAB Wabtec Corporation is a prominent American provider of technology-based services and equipment for freight and transit rail industries. Incorporated in 1999 via merger of the Westinghouse Air Brake Company (WABCO) and the MotivePower Industries Corporation, Wabtec designs and develops a broad range of products for freight cars, locomotives and passenger transit vehicles. It also builds new locomotives of up to 5,400 horsepower. Headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, the company employs more than 13,000 people. Included to the S&P 400 index, the Wabtec share price (WAB) is set and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).