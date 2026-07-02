交易 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. - WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment conglomerate combining WarnerMedia and Discovery’s content portfolios. With major franchises including HBO, CNN, DC, and Discovery Channel, the company delivers content across cable, streaming (Max), and theatrical platforms. WBD is focused on debt reduction, content monetization, and scaling its DTC business to profitability. It offers investors exposure to global media IP, turnaround upside, and content-driven recurring revenue models.