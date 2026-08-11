交易 VAT Group AG - VACN VAT (VACN) is a Swiss company engaged in developing, producing and supplying vacuum valves, edge-welded bellows, and multi- valve modules. The company operates in three business segments: Valves, Industry and Global Services, as well as in four regional divisions: the Americas, Asia, EMEA, and ROW. With production facilities in Haag (Switzerland), Arad (Romania) and Penang (Malaysia), VAT employs about 1,200 people worldwide. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Haag, Switzerland. Since 2016 VAT has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The VAT Group share price (VACN) is available at Capital.com.