交易 UTZ Brands Inc - UTZ 差价合约 UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) is a U.S.-based snack food company producing potato chips, pretzels, and cheese snacks under a growing portfolio of regional and national brands. Focused on distribution expansion, brand acquisition, and better-for-you options, UTZ is modernizing traditional snacking categories. It offers investors stable consumer staples exposure with bolt-on growth potential.