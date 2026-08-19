交易 Unipol Gruppo SpA - UNI Founded in 1963, Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is a prominent financial services company, based in Italy, that offers a wide range of insurance products and services. Today, Unipol is ranked the second among the top ten insurance groups in Europe. The company is particularly active in the areas of health insurance and supplementary pension. Unipol Gruppo employs over 14,000 people and attracts nearly 15 million customers due to its position as the largest agency network in Italy. Included in the FTSE MIB index, the Unipol Gruppo Finanziario share price (UNI) has been set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT) since 1990.