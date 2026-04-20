交易 UDR Inc - UDR 差价合约 UDR (formerly United Dominion Realty) is a real estate investment trust based in the USA that invests in apartments. The company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other. The company’s consolidated real estate portfolio includes 127 communities located in 18 markets, with a total of 39,454 completed apartment homes. UDR also has an ownership interest in 27 communities containing 6,849 apartment homes through unconsolidated joint ventures or partnerships. The company’s properties are in various locations, such as Orange County, San Francisco and Los Angeles in California; Seattle, Washington; Richmond, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland and others. The company’s common shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol “UDR”. Capital.com enables you to browse the UDR (UDR) share price in real time.