交易 Tourmaline Oil Corp - TOU 差价合约 Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU) is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, focused on low-cost exploration and development across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company maintains a strong balance sheet and capital discipline while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Tourmaline’s stock performance is driven by natural gas prices, production growth, and efficiency in capital deployment.