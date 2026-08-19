交易 Tenaris SA - EUR - TENm Tenaris (TEN) is the biggest distributor of tubes and similar services for the energy sector and automotive industry. The company was founded in 2001 and currently employs over 20,000 people worldwide. The head office is based in Luxemburg. Its manufacturing plants are located in Brazil, Argentina, China, Canada, Italy, Colombia, Mexico, Japan, the US, and Romania, with service centres operating across 20 countries. The company's production unit is split into two main directions: Seamless Pipes and Welded Pipes. In 2016, the company's net sales were equal to $4.3 billion. Shares for Tenaris are quoted on the Italian Stock Exchange (BIT) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To discover the latest Tenaris share price, follow Capital.com.