交易 Telecom Italia SPA - TIT Founded in 1994 by the merger of several telecommunications companies, the Telecom Italia Group is the leading telephony, mobile and DSL data services provider in Italy. Besides delivering mobile and landline phone services to 42 million customers in its home country, the company offers GSM mobile phone services in Brazil through its TIM subsidiary, as well as DSL internet services in San Marino. In 2015, Telecom Italia launched a rebranding process, joining all its businesses under the single TIM brand. The Telecom Italia share price (TIT) is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT).