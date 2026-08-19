交易 Stmicroelectronics NV - EUR - STMMI STMicroelectronics (STM), often referred to as ST, is a semiconductor and electronics producer with the head office in the Geneva, Switzerland. Based on revenue (almost $7 billion as of 2016), STMicroelectronics is considered to be the biggest European chip maker. The US headquarters of the company are based in Coppel, Texas. Set up in 1994, ST currently employs over 43,000 people and has 75 subdivisions in 35 countries. Additionally, the company operates 11 manufacturing sites. ST shares are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Italian Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris. To catch up with the latest STMicroelectronics share price, follow Capital.com.