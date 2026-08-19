交易 Sogefi S.p.A. - SGFm Sogefi SpA (BIT: SGF) is an Italian automotive supplier manufacturing suspension, filtration, and air-cooling systems for OEMs worldwide. With exposure to both combustion and electrified platforms, Sogefi is modernizing its portfolio with lightweight and hybrid-ready components. It offers investors cyclical exposure to global vehicle production with restructuring and electrification upside.