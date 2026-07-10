交易 SK Hynix ADR - SKHYV K hynix Inc. is a leading global semiconductor manufacturer specializing in memory solutions. The company develops and produces DRAM and NAND flash memory, SSDs, and other semiconductor products used in servers, AI infrastructure, data centers, PCs, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automotive applications. In addition to its memory business, SK hynix also operates a foundry business for non-memory semiconductors. Headquartered in Icheon, South Korea, SK hynix is one of the world's largest memory chip manufacturers.