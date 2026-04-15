交易 RING ENERGY ORD - REI 差价合约 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) is an independent oil and gas company focused on exploration and production in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. It operates a low-cost, high-margin asset base with an emphasis on disciplined capital spending and cash flow generation. Ring Energy’s shares move with crude prices, production volumes, and progress in reducing leverage while enhancing operational efficiency.