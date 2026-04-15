交易 ResMed Inc - US - RMD 差价合约ResMed (RMD) is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep. The company’s products and solutions are designed to improve patient quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and lower healthcare costs as global healthcare systems continue to drive a shift in care from hospitals to the home and lower cost settings. ResMed’s cloud-based software digital health applications, along with its devices, are designed to provide connected care to improve patient outcomes and efficiencies for their customers. ResMed employs about 5,000 employees worldwide, operates in 100 countries and has manufacturing facilities in Australia, France, Singapore and the US. The ResMed share price is available at Capital.com.
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