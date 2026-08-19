交易 Recordati SPA - RECm Recordati (REC) is an international pharmaceutical group, founded in 1926 and headquartered in Milan, Italy. The company is engaged in researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing a wide range of primary care pharmaceuticals, as well as innovative orphan drugs. With a total staff of more than 4,100, Recordati operates in Central and Eastern European countries, in North Africa, the USA, Canada, Mexico and Latin American countries. Since 1984, Recordati has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. The Recordati Industria Chim. Farma. share price is available at Capital.com.