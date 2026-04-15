交易 Raymond James Financial Inc - RJF 差价合约Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company whose broker-dealer subsidiaries are engaged in various financial services businesses, including the underwriting, distribution, trading and brokerage of equity and debt securities and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products. In addition, other subsidiaries of RJF provide investment management services for retail and institutional clients, corporate and retail banking, and trust services. The company operates through five segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. Established in 1962 and public since 1983, Raymond James Financial has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since 1986 under the symbol “RJF.” Get all the latest on Raymond James (RJF) share price at Capital.com.
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