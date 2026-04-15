交易 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc - PEG 差价合约 Started back in 1903, Public Service Enterprise Group, often referred to as PSEG, is a famous American diversified energy company. Its largest subsidiary, Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G), is a leading provider of gas and electric services in New Jersey with 2.2 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also manages a diverse fleet of power plants generating 12,000 megawatts of energy, located mainly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company also has solar power facilities across the United States and employs 13,100 people. Included to the S&P 500 and DJIA index, Public Service Enterprise share price is set and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).