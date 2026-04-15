交易 Penumbra, Inc - PEN 差价合约 Penumbra, Inc (NYSE: PEN) is a U.S.-based medical device company focused on interventional therapies for stroke and vascular conditions. Its portfolio includes thrombectomy devices and neurovascular access technologies, alongside an emerging presence in immersive healthcare rehabilitation. Penumbra offers investors high-growth medtech exposure and product innovation in life-saving treatments.