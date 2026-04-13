交易 Peabody Energy Corp - BTU 差价合约 Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal producers, supplying thermal and metallurgical coal to utilities and steelmakers. The company operates across key mining regions in the U.S. and Australia. Peabody’s shares move with coal prices, export volumes, and global energy-mix trends as the sector balances demand with decarbonization goals.