交易 Okuma Corporation - 6103 差价合约 Okuma Corporation manufactures and sells machine tools, NC controllers, FA products, and servo motors in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lathes, multitasking machines, machining centers, grinders, and IT/CNC products. It also provides automation systems, applications systems technologies, after sales services, etc. The company provides its products and services for a range of industries, such as automotive, aerospace, shipping, robots, wind and solar power generation, and medical equipment. Okuma Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Niwa-gun, Japan.