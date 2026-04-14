交易 NIQ Global Intelligence plc - NIQ 差价合约 NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE: NIQ) delivers consumer and retail data analytics that help brands and retailers understand what shoppers buy and why. Formed from the merger of NielsenIQ and GfK, the company combines advanced AI analytics with one of the largest global retail datasets. NIQ’s performance is driven by client retention, expansion in e-commerce analytics, and broader adoption of data-driven decision tools across the consumer goods industry.