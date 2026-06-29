交易 Linde plc - LIN Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is the world’s largest industrial gases company, supplying oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and specialty gases across sectors including healthcare, chemicals, energy, and electronics. Formed from the merger of Praxair and Linde AG, the company operates globally with long-term, inflation-linked contracts and a strong presence in decarbonization technologies such as clean hydrogen and carbon capture. Linde offers investors blue-chip industrial exposure with high margins, strong cash flows, and ESG-aligned growth drivers.