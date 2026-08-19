交易 Leonardo SPA - LDO Leonardo (LDO) is a tech company with business operations in the security, defence and aerospace industries. The company employs almost 46,000 people and has manufacturing facilities and offices in 180 countries. The key markets are: Italy, Poland, the US and the UK. The company's head office is based in Rome, Italy. The corporate structure includes such units as Space, Aeronautics, Defence, Security, Helicopters and more. The list of subsidiaries of the company features Meccanica Holdings, Finmeccanica Finance and Finmeccanica North America. Shares are quoted on the Italian Stock Exchange (BIT). To see the latest Leonardo share price, follow Capital.com.