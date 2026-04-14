交易 KT Corp SP - KT 差价合约 KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is South Korea’s largest telecommunications provider, offering mobile, broadband, IPTV, and enterprise services. KT also invests in AI, data centers, and cloud infrastructure to diversify beyond legacy telecom revenues. As a semi-privatized national operator, it plays a key role in South Korea’s digital infrastructure strategy. KT provides investors with steady income, domestic market leadership, and emerging tech-driven growth in a mature telecom market.