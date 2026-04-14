交易 JFE Holdings, Inc. - 5411 差价合约 JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells a range of steel products, including steel pipes; steel bars and wire rods; steel processed products; and raw materials, as well as operates transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. Its Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, steel structures, industrial machines, recycling, and electricity retailing. The company's Trading segment purchases, processes, and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.