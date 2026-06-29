首页市场股票Jacobs Engineering Group

交易 Jacobs Engineering Group - J 差价合约

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交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差0.23
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$20,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$19,000.00

-0.02149%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$20,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$19,000.00

-0.00074%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币USD
最低成交量1
保证金5.00%
证券交易所United States of America
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
1%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

主要统计数据
前收盘价125.51
开仓126.16
1 年变化1.4%
日区间123.7 - 126.16

交易 Jacobs Engineering Group - J

Jacobs Engineering is one of the largest technical professional services firms in the world. The company provides a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to a large number of industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, and the company provides services through more than 200 offices located around the globe, primarily in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The company is structured around four lines of business: Aerospace & Technology; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industrial; and Petroleum & Chemicals. The company’s common shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol “JEC”. With Capital.com you stay in sync with the latest info on the Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) share price.

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2025-06-30
b**************

好，杠杆自由

2025-02-15
j**

不错！页面简洁实用，用起来顺畅

2024-06-22
Y******

一个好喜欢平台，操作方便

2022-01-05
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不错好用，如果可以添加更多货币会更加多投资者用这个软件，还有就是平台的涨跌能和别的一致那就最好不过了

2024-05-30
A*

简单快捷的的交易软件 很好，操作简单特别方便。

2024-04-02
Y*

点差有点大 其他满分 一样能改善点差谢谢

2021-03-11
r*********

非常好 我赚了不少钱

2021-07-29
s******* c***

客服很好，解决了问题。简单好用

展示我们的 4 星和 5 星好评。为遵守 GDPR 要求并保护用户隐私，用户的具体信息已被匿名处理

4.6
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4.7
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4.7
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三步即可开始交易

1. 创建您的账户（须符合资格要求）2. 按您的方式存款3. 准备就绪后即可开始交易