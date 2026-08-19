交易 Italgas SpA - IGit Italgas SpA (BIT: IG) is Italy’s largest natural gas distribution company, providing energy infrastructure solutions to support the country’s transition to a sustainable and low-carbon future. With a strong focus on digital transformation, smart grid technology, and renewable gas solutions, the company is modernizing Italy’s energy network. Through continuous investment in innovation and decarbonization, Italgas remains at the forefront of Europe’s energy transition, ensuring efficient and secure gas distribution.