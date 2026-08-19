交易 Iren SPA - IRE Iren (IRE) is an Italian multiutility company. The company's service portfolio includes technological services, environmental services and integrated water services. They specialises in a range of industries, such as; electricity, heating and gas, thermal energy. Iren employs 6,200 people and serves 1.6 million energy customers, 2.6 million integrated water customers, and 2 million recycling customers. The company's head office is based in Reggio Nell'Emilia, Italy. Iren consists of several specific business units: Iren Energia, IRETI, Iren Mercato, Iren Ambiente and Iren Acqua. The company's shares are quoted on the Italian Stock Exchange. To stay updated on the Iren share price, follow Capital.com.