交易 Interpump Group SPA - IPmThe Interpump Group (IP) is the world's largest producer of high pressure piston pumps used in high pressure cleaners, car wash systems, water desalination and more. Established in 1977 and based in Sant'Ilario d'Enza, Italy, the company is also engaged in the hydraulic sector, manufacturing power take-offs, cylinders, hydraulic distributors, valves and more. The Interpump Group markets in Italy and Europe, the USA, Oceania, the Far East, and globally. Since 1996, the Interpump Group has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Receive updates on the Interpump Group share price at Capital.com.
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