交易 Illinois Tool Works Inc - ITW Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is one of the most prominent producers of consumables, industrial equipment and similar products. Illinois Tool Works is represented in 57 countries and employs 50,000 specialists worldwide. The company’s product portfolio features over 17,000 patents. Illinois Tool Works is split into a string of business segments such as Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction, and Specialty Products. Illinois Tool Works trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To learn the latest Illinois Tool share price, follow Capital.com.