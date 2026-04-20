交易 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - HII 差价合约 Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is the biggest US shipbuilder. The company was incorporated in 2011. Its subdivisions in Mississippi and Virginia are leaders in national ship construction and top-ranked providers of naval services to industries and government. Their corporate headquarters operate from Newport News, Virginia. The company's Technical Solutions unit offers a series of services via its Nuclear and Environment, Fleet Support, Oil and Gas, Integrated Missions Solutions departments. Huntington Ingalls employs almost 37,000 people in total. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To learn the latest Huntington Ingalls Industries share price, follow Capital.com.