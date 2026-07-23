交易 Huatai Securities Company Limited - 6886 Huatai Securities Company Limited (SHA: 601688, HKG: 6886) is a leading Chinese financial services firm, providing a comprehensive range of brokerage, asset management, investment banking, and wealth management solutions. With a strong presence in domestic and international markets, the company leverages advanced financial technology and data-driven insights to enhance trading efficiency and investment strategies. By integrating digital innovation with traditional financial expertise, Huatai Securities continues to shape the future of China’s capital markets while expanding its global footprint.