交易 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - HST 差价合约 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, is an American lodging real estate investment trust (REIT). Incorporated in 1998 in Maryland, the company owns one of the most geographically diversified portfolios of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It also operates as a self-managed REIT. Host Hotels & Resorts is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is included in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Learn the Host Hotels & Resorts share price at Capital.com.